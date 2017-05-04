Kilauea lava delta disappears after crumbling into the ocean - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kilauea lava delta disappears after crumbling into the ocean

(Image: USGS) (Image: USGS)
KILAUEA VOLCANO, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A growing lava delta at the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii island has disappeared after collapsing into the ocean.

New images from the United States Geological Survey show a plume of steam following the collapse of the rocky shelf.

The USGS says the delta collapsed Wednesday morning after a crack continued to grow. The crack was first noticed in late April.

It is believed the delta collapsed between 9:35 and 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

