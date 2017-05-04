Forecast: Tradewinds are back, but they won't stick around much longer

Brisk tradewinds have taken over most of the state. Humidity levels are comfortable, with good air quality which should last through Saturday. Rainfall will be limited to a few overnight windward showers. Leeward sides will be mostly dry.

Lighter winds are due back early next week as an approaching front pushes away the high pressure fan.

Surf is slightly elevated town and country. A potential advisory swell is forecast for north and west shores on Sunday. East shores will build with strengthening trade winds.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

