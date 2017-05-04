Open fishing season for rainbow trout in Kokee set to begin in June

The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced the open fishing season for rainbow trout on Kauai is set to begin mid June.

Fishermen with valid State of Hawaii freshwater game fishing licenses will be allowed to fish for rainbow trout in a Kokee reservoir beginning June 17.

Anglers will be able to fish between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. until the season ends on September 30.

“Rainbow trout fishing in the Koke‘e PFA has been extremely popular for years, not only for Hawai‘i residents, but families from the mainland plan their summer vacations around it, which is good for Kaua‘i’s economy,” Bruce Anderson, administrator of DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources said.

In 2016, just over 3,500 fishermen reeled in 22,874 trout.

Catch-and-release fishing will not be allowed, and fishermen are only allowed to take home six trout a day per license.

For a complete list of rules, click here.

