Missing the islands? 'Jurassic World' star wants to help!

If it's been a while since you last visited Hawaii, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood wants to help you come back – for the price of a plate lunch!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, 'Jurassic World' actor Chris Pratt invited his followers to enter a contest, where two lucky fans will be flown to visit the blockbuster movie's film set in Hawaii.

"How would you like to come and visit me here in Hawaii? Did you hear that? Come and visit me in Hawaii, while I'm filming the 'Jurrassic World' sequel!" he said. "You, a couple of friends, flown for free, up in a hotel, at the beach, coming with me to the set, so we can outrun dinosaurs? Amazing!"

As many as four people will get the chance to meet the star, but there is a small catch: contest entries require a $10 donation to the Seattle Children's Hospital.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star started the contest with 14-year-old Makenna Schwab, who suffers from a rare tissue disorder.

Her "Make-A-Wish" dream was to raise enough money to help others like her. When he heard about Schwab, Pratt and fellow actor Chris Evans jumped in to help.

