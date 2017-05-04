Check out the priciest home to sell on Oahu so far this year

The median price for a single-family home on Oahu is about $720,000.

The priciest home to sell so far on Oahu this year is anything but median.

The Lanikai home, which closed at $13.8 million, comes as the luxury housing market is enjoying a bit of a boom.

But there's expensive and then there's astronomically out of reach, and this house is the latter.

In fact, Lanikai Hillside Estate, at 1611 Mokulua Dr., is the first home re-sale sold above $10 million on Oahu so far this year.

The home, situated high above Lanikai, has five bedrooms and five baths with just under 6,300-square-feet of living area.

Amenities include a poolside pavilion, gym with sauna, guest and entertainment suite, office, media room, infinity pool and a sun deck and lounge with Jacuzzi. The property also includes a three-car garage and six additional parking spaces in the driveway.

The home, where more than a few celebrities and dignitaries have stayed, is in an exclusive gated community with private beach access.

