Many bills die as Hawaii Legislature draws to a close

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The Hawaii Legislature is drawing to a dramatic close after lawmakers couldn't agree on how to fund Honolulu rail transit.

Possible leadership changes are looming as lawmakers prepared to meet Thursday, the final day of the 2017 session.

Many bills died at the last minute as lawmakers focused on rail funding.

A proposal to set a clean transportation goal to use 100 percent renewable fuels by 2045 was a casualty. As was a proposal to allow vacation rental listing companies like Airbnb to collect taxes.

One bill that survived would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. A bill to limit opioid prescriptions also passed.

Mayors asked Gov. David Ige to extend the legislative session to find a rail funding solution. But Ige says that would be a waste of time.

