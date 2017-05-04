Suspect in Kauai bank robbery still on the run, police say

Kauai police say they're actively searching for a suspect accused of robbing the First Hawaiian Bank on Rice Street in Lihue on Thursday.

"The suspect is described as a dark male, possibly in his fifties, and is roughly five feet eleven inches tall," reads a statement from police. Surveillance video capture the man wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and light-colored baseball hat at the time of the robbery.

Police say the man walked into the branch at around 10 a.m. and passed a note to a teller, claiming to have a gun and demanding cash.

He fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said, and has not yet been apprehended.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education says nearby Wilcox Elementary School is on lockdown at this hour, as are some other area schools. The spokesperson was working to compile a complete list.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers on Kauai at 246-8300. A $1,000 cash reward has been offered to anyone with information.

