2nd protected bike lane unveiled in Honolulu

City leaders and bicyclists untied a maile lei on Wednesday to mark the opening of the second protected bike lane in Honolulu.

The new lane, along South Street, connects the King Street bike path to Kakaako and Downtown Honolulu.

The $80,000 bike path is part of an effort to create a network of bike lanes within Honolulu.

In addition, Mayor Kirk Caldwell declared May as Bike Month.

