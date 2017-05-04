Expert explains what building maintenance fees are used for

Many of us live in apartments that have maintenance fees. Are your fees high? And this is counter-intuitive: are they high enough? But what are maintenance fees used for?

Maintenance fees must go up, even though it can be tough on residents who already use a significant amount of their income on housing. This can not only affect people struggling in the workforce, but it can also greatly affect retirees as well.

Jane Sugimura heads the Hawaii Council of Associations of Apartment Owners and had more on what resources are available for building boards in Hawaii.

