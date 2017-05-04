Author of of 'Honey Girl' to appear at Hawaii Book and Music Festival

Lisa Freeman is the author of 'RIPTIDE SUMMER' and 'HONEY GIRL' and resides in Santa Monica, California, only miles down the road from State Beach, where HONEY GIRL and RIPTIDE SUMMER take place. Lisa grew up amidst the Hollywood scene and emerged as an actress in such films as Back to the Future, Back to the Future II and Mr. Mom. It was here that her love for storytelling was born. After receiving her MFA and Pedagogy in the Art of Writing degrees from Antioch University, Lisa’s career as an educator and author flourished. On a typical afternoon, you’ll find her writing in her studio under the shade of a 100-year-old pepper tree, tea in hand and three small dogs at her feet.

Lisa will be appearing as a featured author at the Hawaii Book and Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Her new book, RIPTIDE SUMMER, launches May 16 nationwide with Sky Pony Press. It’s the second book in her Honey Girl series, which is set in the 1970s and features 16-year-old Haunani “Nani” Grace Nuuhiwa, who’s been transplanted to Santa Monica, California from her native Hawaii after her father’s fatal heart attack.

