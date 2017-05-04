Kauai police searching for suspected bank robber

Authorities on Kauai are searching for a suspected bank robber in Lihue.

Kauai police said the bank robbery happened at the First Hawaiian Bank on Rice Street on Thursday at around 10:15 a.m.

The suspect is on the loose.

A suspect description is not available at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This story will be updated.

