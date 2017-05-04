Honolulu Biennial celebrates historic launch in Hawaii

Honolulu Biennial, the first international contemporary arts festival of its kind in the State of Hawaii, is wrapping up from a successful two-month launch, featuring the work of an array of talented local and international artists from the Pacific Islands, Asia, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Titled, Middle of Now I Here, curator Ngahiraka Mason, founders, board of directors and artists of the Honolulu Biennial will celebrate its historic success on May 6, inviting guests to join in celebration with an eclectic round-up of artful performances including the smooth sounds of soul singers, slam poets, local DJs and cutting-edge influencers in Hawaii’s thriving fashion, arts and music scene - to name a few.

Through the partnership of The Howard Hughes Corporation and the Honolulu Biennial Foundation (HBF), the inaugural Honolulu Biennial established what is currently the largest arts gallery in Hawaii, a 60,000 square foot space called The Hub located at 333 Ward Avenue. Noted curator and museum director, Fumio Nanjo is serving as the inaugural curatorial director and Ngahiraka Mason as curator for this multi-venue exhibition. Honolulu Biennial is accessible to the entire community at nine exhibition sites spread across Honolulu.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.honolulubiennial.org/closing-night-party/

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.