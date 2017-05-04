Andria Tupola running for Republican Party Chair

Representative Andria Tupola ( R ) 43, has officially announced her candidacy for Hawaii State Republican Party Chair. In a press conference held this morning at Ala Moana Center Andria said she is seeking the chairship because she has a clear vision for the party’s future, and a plan which will reinvent Hawaii’s GOP to empower candidates and bridge the gaps between legislators, people in the community and the Party. To help implement this, Andria has handpicked a team of people she is bringing on the ticket with her.

“Our team is qualified, diverse, and ready to serve. We cannot wait to get our Republican Party back on track financially and begin training new candidates to win in the 2018 election.”

Elections will be held Saturday, May 13th at Hawaii’s Republican State Convention in Kauai.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.