Andria Tupola running for Republican Party Chair

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
At least one person died and 16 children were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday.More >>
At least one person died and 16 children were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
In the shadow of the old Waipahu sugar mill smokestack sits a replica of what plantation life used to look like. Hawaii's Plantation Village is the only cultural center of its kind on Oahu that showcases the history of that era.More >>
In the shadow of the old Waipahu sugar mill smokestack sits a replica of what plantation life used to look like. Hawaii's Plantation Village is the only cultural center of its kind on Oahu that showcases the history of that era.More >>