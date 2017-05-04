Forecast: The trade winds are back!

The trade winds are back!

Mother Nature's natural air conditioning will be with us through much of the weekend. The National Weather Service forecast calls for east-northeast winds at 15-25 mph. Copious amounts of sunshine with only an occasional passing shower.

High in Honolulu will be 86 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated town and country. A potential advisory swell is forecast for north and west shores on Sunday. East shores will build with strengthening trade winds.

Today's waves will be 4-6 feet north, 3-5 feet south and west, 2-4 feet east.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

