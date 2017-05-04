Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing on Kinau St.

Honolulu police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with an early-morning stabbing on Kinau Street early Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect, Ak Yos, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing before the stabbing happened.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the victim to the Queen's Medical Center in serious condition.

A witness said he saw a man with a knife chasing the victim on Kinau Street.

Yos was charged Thursday with attempted murder. His bail has been set at $50,000.

