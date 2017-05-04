30-year-old man seriously injured in stabbing near Keeaumoku St.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing near Keeaumoku Street early Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The stabbing happened shortly after 1 a.m.

Details are limited, but a witness said he saw a man with a knife chasing the victim on Kinau Street.

Honolulu police said they do have a suspect in custody but were not able to provide further information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.