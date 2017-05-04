Enrollment in city's 'Summer Fun' program set to begin

Parents interested in registering their child for the city's popular "Summer Fun" program will be able to sign up this coming weekend at various parks across Oahu.

The summer program provides fun opportunities for kids to stay active during the summer. The camp-like atmosphere will include arts and crafts activities, excursions, sports and more.

Keiki who have finished Kindergarten but are not yet in the 7th grade are eligible to join.

Enrollment begins Saturday May 6, and is conducted on a first come first serve basis. A $25 registration fee will be collected, along with other activity charges. Checks may be made payable to "City and County of Honolulu."

Registration times vary by location. For more information, click here.

