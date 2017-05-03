Applications for firearm permits increase, false paperwork also grows

The Honolulu Police Department is transitioning to a new records management system to speed up the firearms application process.

As the number of personal firearm permits issued in Hawaii increases, the number of applicants falsifying criminal records and mental health history also continued to grow.

New numbers from the Department of the Attorney General show the amount of personal firearm permits processed statewide rose to 21,408. That's an 8.4 percent increase in 2016 from the previous year.

Of the 21,408 applications processed in 2016, majority of them were approved while just 4.3 percent -- or 920 permit applications -- were rejected.

False reporting of criminal history and mental health information on applications was found on 197 of the 920 voided permits. That's 54 more falsified permit applications than in 2015.

Applicants with documented mental health conditions, medical marijuana patients and those with a history of substance abuse mostly made up the group that was denied permits.

Providing falsified information on firearms permit applications is a misdemeanor in Hawaii. If the information regarding criminal or mental health histories are falsified, it becomes a felony offense.

The 20,488 permits that were issued cover the some 53,400 registered firearms statewide. The Attorney General's office also reported the number of registered firearms in the state grew 14.1 percent.

