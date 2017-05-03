Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife could help choose Honolulu's next police chief

Beth Chapman, the wife of bounty hunter and local celebrity Duane "Dog" Chapman, is among the Oahu residents being considered for a panel charged with helping to select Honolulu's next police chief.

Others on the list include local Family Court judges, a former mayor, a state representative and business owners.

Chapman's name definitely stands out.

She's the only bail bondsman on the list and her family has not always had the best relationship with police.

Honolulu Police Commission Chairman Max Sword nominated her to serve on the panel and told fellow commissioners at a meeting Wednesday, "What I know of her, I think she'd bring a different perspective."

"As a person who bails people out?" Commissioner Loretta Sheehan asked Sword.

He responded by saying that Chapman does deal with the police almost on a daily basis.

Thirteen people were nominated for the five-member panel, which will narrow down the list of police chief candidates to replace former Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

Kealoha was forced to retire earlier this year after he was identified as a target of an FBI public corruption case.

In addition to Chapman, here are the nominees for the citizens panel:

Bonny Amemiya, CFO of AIO

Michael Broderick, president and CEO of YMCA of Honolulu, retired Family Court judge

Lee Donohue, retired chief of police, former City Council member

Peter C.K. Fong, attorney, Family Court judge

Gregory Gilmartin, retired FBI supervisory special agent

Mufi Hannemann, former Honolulu mayor

Phyllis Horner, vice president of executive development at Servco Pacific

Nanci Kriedman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center

Helena Manzano, member of the Crime Victim Compensation Commission

Duane Miyashiro, attorney, former HPD officer

C. Scott Wo, owner of C.S. Wo & Sons

Ryan Yamane, state representative

The police commission won't reveal the names of those selected to serve on the panel until they've made their recommendations to the commission.

Sword said that's to prevent any outside pressure.

A new chief is expected to be named in July.

