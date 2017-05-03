Forecast: Tradewinds back in full force through Sunday

Breezy tradewinds will takeover Thursday through Sunday. Showers will be limited to a few windward splashes, mostly at night and in the early morning hours. Rainfall totals will be light. Softer winds are expected back on Sunday.

A moderate boost is expected on Thursday for northwest shores, a bigger swell with possible advisory level wave heights is due on Sunday.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is on for the waters around Maui and the Big Island.

- Guy Hagi

