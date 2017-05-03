Woman rescued from cruise ship, airlifted to Hilo Medical Center

A 66-year-old woman was rescued from a cruise ship off Oahu's coast Tuesday after experiencing some form of abdominal trauma.

The Coast Guard says the woman was rescued from the cruise ship, Emerald Princess. The ocean liner was 81 miles off Oahu's coast when Coast Guard officials responded.

Rescuers used an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to hoist the woman from the ship. She was taken to the HIllo Medical Center on the Big Island where she remains in stable condition.

