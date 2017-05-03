Wednesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Wednesday's Digital Shortcast

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A prison escapee on the run for more than two weeks has been apprehended. Plus, the inventory of Hawaii's housing market hits a ten-year low.

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

Click here to view it on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly