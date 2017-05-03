Kitchen Creations: Island Ono Poisson Cru - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kitchen Creations: Island Ono Poisson Cru

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU

It's time for Kitchen Creations - where we highlight local ingredients in every recipe. Today's featured ingredient is sea asparagus. Chef Ronnie Nasuti is with Tiki's Grill & Bar and will be making Island Ono Poisson Cru - or raw fish marinated in citrus juice and coconut milk.

ISLAND ONO POISSON CRU
1 lb. Fresh Hawaiian ono 
1/2 c Fresh ogo
½ c Kahuku sea asparagus
1 c Coconut milk    
1 c Diced sweet onion    
1 c Tomatoes, diced 
½ c Fresh lime juice    
Salt & pepper To taste
4 t Toasted coconut flakes    

Toss the ono cubes in the lime juice & let rest for 2 minutes to "tighten" the fish but not "cook" it. Then add the rest of the ingredients, toss and season with salt and pepper.
Distribute evenly to 4 bowls and sprinkle toasted coconut flakes on top.
You can also fry plantain slices into chips to add a textural layer to the dish

