Kitchen Creations: Island Ono Poisson Cru

It's time for Kitchen Creations - where we highlight local ingredients in every recipe. Today's featured ingredient is sea asparagus. Chef Ronnie Nasuti is with Tiki's Grill & Bar and will be making Island Ono Poisson Cru - or raw fish marinated in citrus juice and coconut milk.
ISLAND ONO POISSON CRU
1 lb. Fresh Hawaiian ono
1/2 c Fresh ogo
½ c Kahuku sea asparagus
1 c Coconut milk
1 c Diced sweet onion
1 c Tomatoes, diced
½ c Fresh lime juice
Salt & pepper To taste
4 t Toasted coconut flakes
Toss the ono cubes in the lime juice & let rest for 2 minutes to "tighten" the fish but not "cook" it. Then add the rest of the ingredients, toss and season with salt and pepper.
Distribute evenly to 4 bowls and sprinkle toasted coconut flakes on top.
You can also fry plantain slices into chips to add a textural layer to the dish
