Ah Mow-Santos fills out staff hiring former teammate Ljungqvist

Robyn Ah Mow-Santos is still in the process of relocating back to Hawai'i, but the new Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach now has her staff in place for when she does. Ah Mow-Santos hired Angelica Ljungqvist to be assistant coach and retained Kaleo Baxter.

Ljungqvist had one of the most decorated playing careers at UH becoming the first four-time All-American, a two-time conference player of the year and the AVCA and Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year in 1996. Alongside Ah Mow-Santos, Ljungqvist led the Rainbow Wahine to a 66-4 record over their final two years with a runner-up finish at the 1996 NCAA Championship.

"I am beyond excited in Angelica's return to Hawai'i and as a member of my first staff," Ah Mow-Santos said in a statement. "She knows what it means to play for and represent the State of Hawai'i, and what it feels like to put on a Rainbow Wahine jersey and play in front of our amazing fans. With her extensive international experience, including playing on both the Swedish national indoor and beach teams, I believe her knowledge of the game will make an immediate impact on our young players - especially our middles. Her extensive international contacts will help us in recruiting and her high academic standards will also be of great value to our student-athletes. Ultimately, Angelica will be a great role model for all of our players.

Jeff Hall will now focus solely on coaching the beach volleyball program according to UH Athletic Director David Matlin.

"Jeff and his staff have done an outstanding job with our beach volleyball program," Matlin said. "We are excited that he will be able to dedicate 100% of his effort to this nationally competitive team."

Hall and the Beach 'Bows open play in the NCAA National Championships Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.