Kupuna Achievers: Robert Omura

Our next achiever hits the right notes while making a difference in others lives. Robert Omura has conducted the "small world harmonica band" for more than two decades.

It's more than simply playing music. He's created a sense of community among the seniors in the band. Over the years, they've become family. They share their talents with others -- spreading aloha through the wonderful world of music. Uncle Bob's creativity is truly a gift to those around him and inspires others.

If you know an aunty or uncle like Bob -- who dedicates time to others and spreads cheer through his or her talents, make sure to nominate him or her at HawaiiNewsNow.com

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.