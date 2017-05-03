Kupuna Achievers: Robert Omura

Our next achiever hits the right notes while making a difference in others lives. Robert Omura has conducted the "small world harmonica band" for more than two decades.
It's more than simply playing music. He's created a sense of community among the seniors in the band. Over the years, they've become family. They share their talents with others -- spreading aloha through the wonderful world of music. Uncle Bob's creativity is truly a gift to those around him and inspires others.
If you know an aunty or uncle like Bob -- who dedicates time to others and spreads cheer through his or her talents, make sure to nominate him or her at HawaiiNewsNow.com
