Big Island firefighters respond to propane gas leak caused by hit-and-run crash

The Big Island Fire Department responded to a propane gas leak caused by a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday.

The incident started around 6 a.m. in Hilo along Kalanianaole Avenue.

Fire officials said the crash involved two vehicles, but one of the vehicles hit a gas line that fed into the business Ocean Front Kitchen. The driver responsible for the crash fled the scene, authorities said.

Crews cleared out the gas before letting people back inside the business.

Traffic on Kalanianaole Avenue was detoured to side streets to get past the scene.

No injuries were reported.

