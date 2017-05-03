Maui man arrested on suspicion of supplying high school students with drugs

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of supplying high school students with drugs, Maui police said.

After executing a search warrant at his Dane Resell’s home in Makawao, officers recovered illegal drugs, including hash oil and marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers obtained the search warrant after receiving reports that a man had been supplying King Kekaulike High School students with the drugs.

Resell was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

His bail was set at $23,200.

