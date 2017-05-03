Singer Meleana Brown returns to Blue Note

Hawaii's own singing sensation, Meleana Brown returns to the Blue Note May 6th and 7th with her explosive voice and smooth sounding melodies. She will take you on a journey of her original songs of inspiration like Hold On, Mirror Mirror, Hideaway and contemporary classics. Meleana has opened for Bruno Mars and sang along side John Legend and now will be in the islands. You do not want to miss this talented powerhouse. She will be performing at the Blue Note Hawaii with two shows 6:30 and 9pm.

To reserve your tickets, go to http://www.ticketweb.com/search?q=meleana+brown

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.