New gadget to help ease anxiety becomes hot trend

You've probably heard or seen them. They're called fidget spinners. A lot of kids have them. Some private schools, including Kamehameha have banned them. And many teachers are discouraging students from bringing them to school.That's how you know they're all the rage and we wanted to learn more about them.

