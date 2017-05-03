Authorities capture 3rd Waiawa prison escapee

Authorities on Wednesday morning captured the third inmate who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility two weeks ago.

State sheriffs arrested 31-year-old Brian Aquino in the Waikiki area around 5:40 a.m.

Sources said a security guard at the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel spotted Aquino and called authorities.

He did not resist arrest and no one was injured, authorities said.

A woman, identified as Aquino's girlfriend, was arrested on other warrants not related to escape.

Aquino had been on the run since he and two other inmates, 25-year-old Kekoa Aspera and 34-year-old Kamaka Villegas, were reported missing from a head count on April 18. Two days later, Honolulu police captured Aspera and Villegas, but Aquino was still on the run.

The Department of Public Safety said they escaped by jumping over a barbed-wire fence.

Aquino was serving time for first-degree burglary. He will be processed for the escape and taken to the Oahu Community Correctional Center. He will eventually be transported to the Halawa Correctional Facility.

DPS officials say they notified sheriffs and HPD immediately after the inmates went missing, but officials held off on alerting the public until a search of the 192-acre property was completed in the morning on April 19.

