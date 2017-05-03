Forecast: One more day of heat, humidity before trade winds return

It's transition day across the state with trade winds attempting a return. At best they will be 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts by afternoon. Tomorrow they will be peaking at 15-20 mph and at times be breezy.

That is great news considering the very warm conditions we have been experiencing.

Without the trades, yesterday's afternoon highs felt much warmer than the numbers indicated, although Kahului, Maui did see a record high of 88 degrees.

Today's high in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated with some bigger waves expected along country shorelines later in the week. Here are today's wave heights: 3-5 feet north, 2-4 feet elsewhere.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

