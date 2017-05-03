64-year-old woman in serious condition after head-on collision

A 64-year-old woman is in serious condition after an accident on Oahu's North Shore.

EMS officials say the woman was injured in a head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the second vehicle did not report any injuries, and refused medical help.

Police temporarily shut down Kamehameha Highway near Ke Iki Road and Kumupali Road.

The cause of the accident is unclear. The reopened just before 9 p.m.

