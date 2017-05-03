Local Connection: Hawaii Book and Music Festival

Heads up Book and Music Lovers. The Hawai'i Book and Music Festival is coming, this Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, to Honolulu Hale.
It's one of the most popular local events in Hawaii, and it's completely free, with plenty of free parking,
Bring the whole family, because there really is something for everybody.
Keiki can sing along with the famous PBS host, Mr. Steve. Kupuna will want to attend the new "Disrupt Aging" panels sponsored by AARP.
And check out the new Hawaii Public Library pavilion with information on all the free books and music available at your local library all year round.
There will be nationally bestselling authors, a local Publisher's Village, the Bank of Hawaii Book Swap, the Alana Hawaiian Culture Pavilion, and this year, the hula halau featured two Merrie Monarch winners!
The Hawaii Book and Music Festival. It's this weekend. There's a link to the schedule on our Hawaii News Now website. Come join us!
