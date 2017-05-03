Community event to raise money for women’s center in Waipio

Local vendors will come together this Saturday in support of a program that focuses on services for women struggling with unplanned pregnancy.
“Craft Fair for Hope” will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Bay View Golf Course in Kaneohe.
The event will feature a wide selection of homegrown shopping options like food and home décor. The group Nalu & Hi’ilawe Kay from Sons of Yeshua will also provide entertainment.
Proceeds from the event will benefit A Place for Women in Waipio and will go towards supplying the donor funded program with resources and new baby items for clients.
Counseling and referrals at A Place for Women are free and confidential for those who seek them.
For more information on A Place for Women in Waipio, click here.
