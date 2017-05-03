Kauai's PMRF could be Hawaii's one-shot defense during a missile attack

North Korea is "clearly" in a position to threaten Hawaii today, and the state could benefit from additional protections against an attack, the head of U.S. Pacific Command told Congress on Wednesday.More >>
North Korea is "clearly" in a position to threaten Hawaii today, and the state could benefit from additional protections against an attack, the head of U.S. Pacific Command told Congress on Wednesday.More >>
A North Korean medium-range missile exploded seconds after it was launched on Sunday, U.S. officials said, a high-profile failure that came hours before the U.S. vice president arrived in South Korea, and as an American aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.More >>
A North Korean medium-range missile exploded seconds after it was launched on Sunday, U.S. officials said, a high-profile failure that came hours before the U.S. vice president arrived in South Korea, and as an American aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>