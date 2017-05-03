Distributor in latest Hepatitis A scare was warned about 'unsanitary conditions' last year

Ahi poke from at least a dozen grocery stores and eateries on Oahu may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A, the state Health Department announced.

Ahi poke from at least a dozen grocery stores and eateries on Oahu may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A, the state Health Department announced.

Ahi poke sold at 12 Oahu stores, eateries may be tainted with Hep A

Ahi poke sold at 12 Oahu stores, eateries may be tainted with Hep A

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter last July to the Honolulu-based seafood processor that distributed ahi that may have been tainted with Hepatitis A to local stores and eateries.

A warning letter sent to Tropic Fish Hawaii, LLC, scolded the company for "unsanitary conditions" and noted an FDA inspector had found ahi tuna on the company's warehouse concrete floor.

At the time of the inspection, an employee was also seen dragging ahi tuna across the floor onto a pallet.

Shawn Tanoue, Tropic Fish Hawaii president, said last summer that he was working with the FDA to resolve the issues at its Oahu location.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.