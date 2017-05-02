Waimanalo man sentenced for promotion fraud, pocketing money

Honolulu FBI special agents on Monday morning arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly posing as a concert and special events promoter and defrauding several people in Hawaii by advertising fake concerts and events.

FBI arrests man for allegedly posing as promoter to advertise fake concerts, events

The FBI arrests Turk Cazimero, seen in the back seat on the passenger side of the car. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

A Waimanalo man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for promoting fake concerts, then pocketing money from investors to pay for personal expenses.

The Acting United States Attorney for the District of Hawaii, Elliot Enoki, said 57-year-old Turk Cazimero was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after committing fraud schemes over a 12 year span.

Cazimero was also ordered to to pay $857,760 in restitution.

Enoki says Cazimero solicited money from investors after promoting fake concerts. Cazimero promised investors high return rates, ownership in concerts and the chance to be corporate sponsors. He also said the money was being used to pay for artists and various concert fees. Instead, Cazimero spent the money on personal living expenses and other debts.

Camizero obtained $901,000 from his victims between September 2013 and September 2015.

In December 2016, Cazimero pleaded guilty to the fraud charges.

In 2003, in an unrelated case, Cazimero was convicted of Hawaii state securities fraud violations. He received probation for those cases.

