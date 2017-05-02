Forecast: Tradewinds return, along with best weather on the planet!

Tradewinds have returned bringing back the best weather on the planet. Scattered windward showers will be dropping light rainfall over the next several days. This beautiful weather pattern will linger into the weekend.

Leeward sides will be mostly dry.

Surf will be fun size island wide Wednesday. A late season bump on Sunday could bring waves heights close to advisory levels along north and west shores.

There are no marine or weather advisories posted.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.