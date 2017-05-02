Forecast: Cloudy skies expected to clear up by Wednesday

Spotty downpours linger around Kauai and Oahu, and are expected to stick around through Tuesday. More stable weather will move in Wednesday as breezy tradewind takeover, but more passing showers are expected for the rest of the week.

Surf is dropping on northwest shores, while a south pulse is due Tuesday.

Conditions will be excellent in the morning because of the light winds, getting choppier as the winds pick up in the afternoon.

- Guy Hagi

