Massachusetts man dies while snorkeling in Kauai waters

A Massachusetts man pulled from waters off a beach on Kauai's south shore Monday has died, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Police identified the man as 69-year-old Kenneth Shimomura, who was visiting the islands at the time.

KPD says Shimomura was found unresponsive in waters at Waiohai Bay in Poipu. He was snorkeling around 11:40 a.m. when a bystander found him unresponsive, and pulled him to shore.

Lifeguards and Koloa station firefighters administered CPR, however, despite life-saving efforts, Shimomura was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's official cause of death is unclear at this time.

