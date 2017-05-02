Martin and Tucker named Big West Team of the Year

The Big West Conference handed out its all-conference awards on Tuesday as voted by the league coaches, with the University of Hawai'i again taking home the top player honors. Morgan Martin and Mikayla Tucker were named the Big West Pairs Team of the Year, while Martin was also named Freshman of the Year.



It marked the second straight year UH swept the top player awards. Katie Spieler and Emily Maglio were the top pair last year and Maglio was named the top freshman.



Martin, a native Mission Viejo, Calif, and Tucker, a senior from Placerville, Calif., have produced a winning mix of youth and experience and size and skill. The pair have played all 31 dual matches together, tallying a 19-12 record at the No. 1 flight. They've picked up six wins versus ranked opponents this year, including victories over Pepperdine, Florida State, Long Beach State, and Arizona's top pairs. The pair also helped lead UH to its second straight Big West title this past weekend in Pismo Beach with a pair of wins at the top of the order versus Cal Poly and Long Beach State.



Martin and Tucker were named to the all-Big West first team, as were the pairs of Ka'iwi Schucht-Nikki Taylor (24-7) at the No. 2 flight and Maglio-Laurel Weaver (28-3) at the No. 3 flight. Schucht, Taylor, and Maglio are all repeat honorees from last season. Meanwhile, the No. 4 pair of Ari Homayun-Carly Kan (28-3) were named to the second team. It's the second Big West honor for Homayun.



After repeating as conference champs, the Rainbow Wahine now head to to Gulf Shores, Ala. and the 2017 NCAA Championships. The fifth-seeded Rainbow Wahine open tournament action on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT (5:00 a.m. HT) against No. 4 seed Florida State. The match can be watched at NCAA.com.



Hawaii Athletics Release