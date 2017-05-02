Prankster briefly re-names Kapolei High on Google Maps

Google Maps users looking for Kapolei High School got a surprising result Tuesday.

Instead of the high school's real name, the search pulled up "Pakalolo-CheeHoo High School."

Shortly after HNN was alerted to the re-labeling, the pot prank was corrected.

Changing an official name on Google isn't an easy hack, and it's not clear who was behind it.

Google Maps says their data "comes from a variety of authoritative public and commercial data sources, user contributions, and imagery references."

The service has an "edit" section, but those changes provided by users are often not published until verified.

The DOE's response to the episode: "Thanks for bringing it to our attention."

