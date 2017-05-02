Maui's 2018 budget includes funds to continue Waiehu Golf Course operations

Maui County's $704.8 million dollar budget plan for the 2018 fiscal year includes funding that will allow the Waiehu Golf Course to stay in business, according to information released by county councilmembers on Tuesday.

The facility, considered the most affordable golf course in Maui County, was in danger of shutting down after Mayor Alan Arakawa said in his 'State of the County' address that he doubted the county could afford to keep it running.

Maui County councilmembers say they heard the cries of those who wanted the course to remain open.

“We listened to the community – the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course will continue its operations as a county facility," said Riki Hokama, chair of the county's Budget and Finance Committee.

The 2018 budget also includes $4.3 million "for the continued revitalization of Wailuku Town," plus more than $5 million for road resurfacing projects across the county.

