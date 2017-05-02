Supporting the Waikiki Natatorium can now get you Bruno Mars concert tickets

The campaign to save a crumbling Waikiki war memorial is getting a big boost from island superstar Bruno Mars.

Fans can score tickets to the Hawaii native's concerts by donating to specific crowdfunding campaigns, including one to support the restoration of the Waikiki Natatorium.

"It's a fantastic opportunity when you have national exposure with somebody as phenomenal as Bruno Mars," said Mo Radke, president of the group Friends of the Natatorium.

The Cities Project by Heineken has teamed up with the Bruno Mars 24K Magic U.S. Tour to provide the tickets.

Fans can click here until the end of June to choose from a list of Indiegogo projects and make a $150 donation in order to receive a pair of tickets to a concert in a city they select. The National Trust for Historic Preservation came up with a list of projects nationwide and Heineken picked the final sites.

"We're looking at places that sort of inspire that local pride in communities and give people a sense of the uniqueness and unique qualities of urban environments," said Brian Turner, senior field officer for the National Trust.

It's unclear if Mars has a personal connection to the natatorium.

"I really like what The Heineken Cities Project is doing for cultural and arts centers around the country, and they've put a big emphasis on my home state of Hawaii, so I was happy to support them and Indiegogo through my tour," he said in a statement.

A consultant hired by the city is preparing a draft environmental impact statement that examines four options. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell supports the preferred option which is to demolish the pool, move the historic arches and build a public beach. The draft EIS is expected to be finished early next year.

Last November, the National Trust unveiled a design to rehabilitate the salt water swimming pool.

The money raised through the ticket promotion will be used by the National Trust to conduct additional research and modeling for the design. Other plans include creating a documentary.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.