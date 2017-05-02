Kauai High School baseball coach celebrates big win - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kauai High School baseball coach celebrates big win

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Kauai High School celebrated it's 3rd state baseball championship this past weekend. It's also their first title since 2011. The Red Raiders beat Damien 5-4. Head Coach Hank Ibia joined us by phone this morning to talk about the celebration.

