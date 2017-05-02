Kauai High School baseball coach celebrates big win

Kauai High School celebrated it's 3rd state baseball championship this past weekend. It's also their first title since 2011. The Red Raiders beat Damien 5-4. Head Coach Hank Ibia joined us by phone this morning to talk about the celebration.
