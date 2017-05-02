'Livin’ Hawaii' returning to KFVE for season 2

“Fun, fresh, local" is the motto of Livin' Hawaii, a new fashion/lifestyle show is premiering it's second season on KFVE, The Home Team, May 2nd at 7pm. In each episode, the show's host, Crystal Montrone (Miss Hawaii 2013), and models from the ADR modeling agency visit a local clothing boutique and a nearby restaurant. Throughout the show, Crystal interviews store owners, restaurant managers and even the models.

"The show isn't just about fashion, shopping and food. It's also about people. We spend a lot of time at each location to really find out the story behind it," says Jason Rose, creator of Livin' Hawaii, "There are other fashion/lifestyle shows out there, but our spin on it makes us different. More than anything else, I want it to be fun."

The show features a variety of boutiques from current fashions to swimwear to island wear to evening wear. There's something for everyone. There's plenty of variety in the lunch break segment, too. The host and models enjoy dining on entrees that range from the all-American cheeseburger to upscale cuisine.

KFVE General Manager, John Fink, said “we think this show has a lot of potential as people find new places to check out- from fashion to food.”

“Livin’ Hawaii” host Crystal Montrone touts the show's focus on all things local. "I love everything about this show! LOCAL talent promoting LOCAL businesses. The best part of being on this show is getting to hear from each business owner about how he or she got their start and how much work it took to get them to where they are today."

Livin' Hawaii - Season 2 - airs Tuesdays at 7pm on KFVE starting on May 2, 2017, with an episode featuring Hawaiian Fire in Ko'Olina and Teddy's Bigger Burgers in Kapolei.

