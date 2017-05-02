Neighborhood board online passcodes sent to eligible voters

The Honolulu Neighborhood Commission Office has mailed passcodes to approximately 260,000 voters who are eligible to cast ballots online for contested seats in the 2017 election for O‘ahu’s neighborhood boards. Voters may use their unique passcodes to cast ballots online at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe via their computers or mobile devices from today, Friday, April 28, through Friday, May 19.

During this voting period, the city will also make computers available to the public at various locations around Oahu including: Kapolei Hale conference room C, 1000 Ulu‘ohi‘a Street (Friday, April 28, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), Kapalama Hale, Suite 160, 925 Dillingham Boulevard (Friday, April 28, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), The KEY project in Kahalu‘u at 47-200 Waihe‘e Road (Friday, April 28, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Any public library on O‘ahu within the Hawai‘i State Public Library System (Friday, April 28, through Friday, May 19, during regular hours).

The NCO strongly encourages voting online as it saves paper and keeps costs down. However, you can request a paper ballot if you are unable to vote online. To request a ballot by mail, voters may call the Ballot Request Hotline at 768-3763 no later than Monday, May 15, 2017, by 4:30 p.m. with your full name, residential address, and last four digits of your Social Security Number. Returned ballots must be postmarked by Friday, May 19, 2017 and received by the NCO no later than Friday, May 26, 2017.

Online voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017. Election results will be announced after voting concludes and is certified by the NCO by Thursday, June 1, 2017. Newly elected board members will assume office on July 1, 2017.

Candidate profiles and photos are posted online at: https://www2.honolulu.gov/nbe/candidateprofiles.php.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.