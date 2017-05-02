'I Got Skills' soccer camp teaches players to unleash creativity

I Got Skills brings joy to soccer as they teach players to unleash their creativity and give them the confidence to play to their full potential. They offer a fun but structured environment that makes the players want to keep playing, learning, and developing all day long. The I Got Skills Summer Camps will focus on creative moves to beat and get past opponents. The “Crazy moves” camp is a lot of fun as players learn both simple and complex moves that will have them looking amazing on the pitch!

Coaches will be working with the players on their individual skills with the ball, teaching creative moves and skills they can use to get out of trouble and past their opponents. Players learn and enhance their soccer skills though fun and creative games and exercises such as Salmon and Polar bears, Walk the dog, Pirates, Soccer Tennis and many more.

The I Got Skills Crazy Moves Soccer Camp will be held May 30 – June 2 from 9:00am – 3:00pm at Waialae Iki Park and Central Oahu Regional Park.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.IGotSkills.com

