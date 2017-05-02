New tax deal reached to fund Honolulu rail project

The rail authority has filed its much anticipated recovery plan with the Federal Transit Administration, reinforcing its goal to complete the 20-mile project to Ala Moana Center.

City leaders and industry groups came out Monday in strong opposition to the latest plan to fund Honolulu's troubled rail project.

A deal was negotiated late Monday on how to proceed with funding the Honolulu rail project, sources told Hawaii News Now.

The deal, to be announced Tuesday afternoon, addresses concerns raised by county leaders and the hotel industry in letters to Hawaii House and Senate leaders about the deal reached Friday afternoon to raise the hotel tax to pay for rail and force Honolulu County to direct more of its general revenues to supporting the project.

The letter said the 30 percent hotel tax increase was not subject to public hearings or comment from tourism industry leaders, who said it would push visitors to other destinations or into illegal, off the books vacation rentals. County leaders also said provisions that forced the county to change how it uses property tax revenues were also potentially unconstitutional.

Sources told Hawaii News Now the deal will likely reduce the impact on the hotel industry and will be structured to guarantee enough funding for the entire 20-mile rail project.

It’s unclear at this time whether it will continue to require Honolulu County to dedicate more of its general revenue to the project. Also subject to negotiations is the size of the special dedication to schools and the amount of money counties will receive from the increased hotel room tax revenues.

The House and Senate will be amending the bill during floor sessions on Tuesday. If approved, the final vote on the bill will be at 9 a.m. Thursday.

