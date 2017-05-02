15-year-old boy dies in motorcycle crash in Honokaa

A 15-year-old boy died after a motorcycle crash Monday in Honokaa, Big Island police said.

He has been identified as Aukai Ahuna, of Honokaa.

Police said Ahuna was on a dirt bike motorcycle traveling north on Pikake Street when he lost control and was thrown and struck by a 2006 Ford truck.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Ahuna was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

Police said Ahuna was wearing a helmet, but speed appears to be a factor.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man from Honokaa, was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

